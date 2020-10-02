Nicki Minaj, Husband Welcome First Child

October 2, 2020 13

Nicki Minaj is a mom!

The rapper, 37, gave birth to a baby on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles, People and Billboard confirm. It’s her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 42.

The new parents haven’t revealed the gender or name of the newborn just yet.

Minaj announced her pregnancy in late July in a series of Instagram posts.

In the first post, “Preggers” she captioned the posts and added a heart emoji.

In two more posts following her initial announcement, Minaj shared more photos of her holding her growing belly. In the third post, she writes, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

The singer, rapper ignited pregnancy rumors earlier in the year, when a fan asked her to share baby bump photos on Twitter. “Yea in a couple of months. The world ain’t ready yet,” she replied.

The news of Minaj welcoming her first child comes a little over a year after she first fueled speculation that she could be pregnant on Chance the Rapper’s “Zanies and Fools” track.

Minaj rapped on the track, “He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy. / Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

Source: Channels TV