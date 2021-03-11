fbpx
NIBSS To Introduce ‘Touch-Free’ Service For Payments Of Goods, Services

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

NIBSS To Introduce ‘Touch-Free’ Service For Payments Of Goods, Services

March 11, 20210112
NIBSS To Introduce 'Touch-Free' Service For Payments Of Goods, Services

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) announced the introduction of a Quick Response (QR) system as part of its move towards innovation in the payments space.

It disclosed this on Wednesday, in a statement, adding that the QR code system would feature a ‘touch-free’ payment option.

This model, according to NIBSS, will make transactions easy, as it would be one would simply need to scan to make payment.

It added that the “innovation will unlock a wealth of extra benefits that will transform the way Nigerians choose to pay as it is reliable, secure and it offers instant value to business owners.”

READ ALSO: MTN Suspends Full-Year Dividend Amid Forex Scarcity

This new payment system will be conducted alongside financial institutions and other payment service platforms to cut back on contact between persons during transactions.

The innovation falls in line with the contactless payment system observed in other countries across the globe.

Speaking on the newly-introduced payment model, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, said that the aim was to “recreate the Nigerian payment experience.

Oiwoh said, “The NQR payment solution is about re-creating the Nigerian payment experience.

“We have created the NQR payment solution, a new ‘touch free’ payment method to help create and offer better customer experience.”

Related tags :

About Author

NIBSS To Introduce ‘Touch-Free’ Service For Payments Of Goods, Services
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 30, 2013078

APC: Presidency,PDP Plan To Rig 2015 Polls

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to the All Progressives Congress (APC),it has uncovered an alleged grand scheme by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Presidency to rig th
Read More
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 21, 2018065

Naira Closes at N363/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira on Friday, May 18, unchanged against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign exchange market.
Read More
NSE BUSINESS & ECONOMY
March 5, 2018079

Nigerian Equities Thrive at 1.49%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram At the close of business activities, Nigerian Equities thrived at 1.49 percent, expanding the year-to-date return to 13.78 percent.This was mainly influence
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.