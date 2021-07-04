NHIS Promises Health Insurance For All Nigerians by 2030

July 4, 2021 77

The Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has assured Nigerians it will ensure a systematic expanded coverage of the vulnerable and non-vulnerable populations of the informal sector, the public sector and the private sector by 2030.

The General Manager, NHIS Zonal Office Department, Hajia Asmau Mohammed, while speaking at an interactive session in Lagos said this will achieved using technology.

Mohammed stressed the need to cover all indigent Nigerians across the country to provide comprehensive and affordable healthcare delivery.

She explained that the scheme has adopted a 10-year strategic plan in accelerating the drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage for Nigerians.

According to her, the event provided a platform to discuss critical aspects of health service delivery, including quality management and measures to ensure stakeholder’s satisfaction.