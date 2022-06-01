fbpx

NGX To Deepen Collaboration With ICAN For Capital Market Development

June 1, 2022064
Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has stated that it will deepen its collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for the development of the Nigerian capital market.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange, Mr Temi Popoola, CFA stated this at the Digital Closing Gong Ceremony of ICAN on the NGX.

Popoola stated further, “Since its establishment in 1960, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has been producing world-class Chartered Accountants, as well as regulating, and continuously enhancing their ethical standards and technical competencies in the public interest.

“The institute is committed to equipping individuals and its members with knowledge and skill set through seminars on economic, tax and other accounting-related issues as part of its proactive efforts to create awareness and raise compliance levels of economic agents to universally accepted standards and statutory regulations.”

He noted that Nigerian Exchange is pleased to host Eyitayo, the 57th president of ICAN, and other Principal Officers of the institute who will be completing their tenure in the leadership of ICAN, noting that during her tenure, Eyitayo made several impressive achievements which include; leading the rebranding of the Institute with the change of its identity to reflect the new market dynamics; the improvement in the Institute’s digital presence; establishment of the Practical Entrepreneurship Initiative called the ICAN Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) which graduated two streams of participants from the Centre; and collaboration with the Bank of Industry in establishing the ICAN-BOI Innovation Plus Hub.

Speaking, the ICAN President, Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo said, “I am delighted to be honoured today with the once in a lifetime opportunity to execute the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange. It is indeed very symbolic as this event coincides with my last day in office as the 57th president of the Institute. On behalf of over 57 thousand members of our great Institute, I appreciate this landmark gesture of the Exchange. I wish you more resounding success in years to come”.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

