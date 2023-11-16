NGX Surpasses 71,000 Points with 0.25% Gain

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) achieved another milestone today by crossing the 71,000 mark, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 0.25% to close at 71,014.34 points.

Market capitalization hit a historic N39 trillion for the first time, closing at N39.054 trillion, reflecting a gain of N113 billion. Mecure continued its strong performance, rising by 9.92% to close at N5.21.

The positive market sentiment was driven by Oando Plc, which appreciated by 10% following the announcement of its $800 million deal with Afreximbank.

Key Market Statistics for Today:

  • NGX All-Share Index: 71,014.34 points
  • % Day Change: +0.25%
  • Day’s Lowest: 70,836.50 points
  • Day’s Highest: 71,023.15 points
  • % YTD: +38.56%
  • Market Cap: N39.054 trillion
  • Volume Traded: 297.354 million
  • Value: N6.16 billion
  • Deals: 6,172

Top Gainers:

  • OANDO: +10.00% to close at N11.55
  • OMATEK: +10.00% to close at N0.77
  • MECURE: +9.92% to close at N5.21
  • CILEASING: +9.87% to close at N4.12
  • MEYER: +9.73% to close at N3.27

Top Losers:

  • SCOA: -9.68% to close at N1.12
  • SOVERNINS: -8.82% to close at N0.31
  • CORNERST: -4.83% to close at N1.38
  • CADBURY: -4.17% to close at N13.80
  • AIICO: -4.05% to close at N0.71

Top Traded Stocks (Volume):

  • OANDO: 27.97 million units
  • AIICO: 23.04 million units
  • JAPAULGOLD: 20.38 million units
  • TRANSCORP: 14.53 million units
  • CHIPLC: 14.17 million units

Top Traded Stocks (Value):

  • NESTLE: N2.34 billion
  • MTNN: N496.4 million
  • GTCO: N383.9 million
  • ZENITHBANK: N353.1 million
  • OANDO: N315.3 million

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update:

  • For stocks worth over one trillion, GTCO (+1.93%), MTNN (+0.21%), and BUACEMENT (+1.96%) recorded price appreciations. ZENITHBANK (-1.89%) recorded a price decline, while AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT had no price change.
  • Among tier-1 banks, GTCO (+1.93%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) recorded price gains, while FBNH (-0.25%), ZENITHBANK (-1.89%), and UBA (-0.48%) recorded price declines.
