NGX Surpasses 71,000 Points with 0.25% Gain

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) achieved another milestone today by crossing the 71,000 mark, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 0.25% to close at 71,014.34 points.
Market capitalization hit a historic N39 trillion for the first time, closing at N39.054 trillion, reflecting a gain of N113 billion. Mecure continued its strong performance, rising by 9.92% to close at N5.21.
The positive market sentiment was driven by Oando Plc, which appreciated by 10% following the announcement of its $800 million deal with Afreximbank.
Key Market Statistics for Today:
- NGX All-Share Index: 71,014.34 points
- % Day Change: +0.25%
- Day’s Lowest: 70,836.50 points
- Day’s Highest: 71,023.15 points
- % YTD: +38.56%
- Market Cap: N39.054 trillion
- Volume Traded: 297.354 million
- Value: N6.16 billion
- Deals: 6,172
Top Gainers:
- OANDO: +10.00% to close at N11.55
- OMATEK: +10.00% to close at N0.77
- MECURE: +9.92% to close at N5.21
- CILEASING: +9.87% to close at N4.12
- MEYER: +9.73% to close at N3.27
Top Losers:
- SCOA: -9.68% to close at N1.12
- SOVERNINS: -8.82% to close at N0.31
- CORNERST: -4.83% to close at N1.38
- CADBURY: -4.17% to close at N13.80
- AIICO: -4.05% to close at N0.71
Top Traded Stocks (Volume):
- OANDO: 27.97 million units
- AIICO: 23.04 million units
- JAPAULGOLD: 20.38 million units
- TRANSCORP: 14.53 million units
- CHIPLC: 14.17 million units
Top Traded Stocks (Value):
- NESTLE: N2.34 billion
- MTNN: N496.4 million
- GTCO: N383.9 million
- ZENITHBANK: N353.1 million
- OANDO: N315.3 million
SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update:
- For stocks worth over one trillion, GTCO (+1.93%), MTNN (+0.21%), and BUACEMENT (+1.96%) recorded price appreciations. ZENITHBANK (-1.89%) recorded a price decline, while AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT had no price change.
- Among tier-1 banks, GTCO (+1.93%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) recorded price gains, while FBNH (-0.25%), ZENITHBANK (-1.89%), and UBA (-0.48%) recorded price declines.