NGX Surpasses 71,000 Points with 0.25% Gain

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) achieved another milestone today by crossing the 71,000 mark, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 0.25% to close at 71,014.34 points.

Market capitalization hit a historic N39 trillion for the first time, closing at N39.054 trillion, reflecting a gain of N113 billion. Mecure continued its strong performance, rising by 9.92% to close at N5.21.

The positive market sentiment was driven by Oando Plc, which appreciated by 10% following the announcement of its $800 million deal with Afreximbank.

Key Market Statistics for Today:

NGX All-Share Index: 71,014.34 points

% Day Change: +0.25%

Day’s Lowest: 70,836.50 points

Day’s Highest: 71,023.15 points

% YTD: +38.56%

Market Cap: N39.054 trillion

Volume Traded: 297.354 million

Value: N6.16 billion

Deals: 6,172

Top Gainers:

OANDO: +10.00% to close at N11.55

OMATEK: +10.00% to close at N0.77

MECURE: +9.92% to close at N5.21

CILEASING: +9.87% to close at N4.12

MEYER: +9.73% to close at N3.27

Top Losers:

SCOA: -9.68% to close at N1.12

SOVERNINS: -8.82% to close at N0.31

CORNERST: -4.83% to close at N1.38

CADBURY: -4.17% to close at N13.80

AIICO: -4.05% to close at N0.71

Top Traded Stocks (Volume):

OANDO: 27.97 million units

AIICO: 23.04 million units

JAPAULGOLD: 20.38 million units

TRANSCORP: 14.53 million units

CHIPLC: 14.17 million units

Top Traded Stocks (Value):

NESTLE: N2.34 billion

MTNN: N496.4 million

GTCO: N383.9 million

ZENITHBANK: N353.1 million

OANDO: N315.3 million

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update: