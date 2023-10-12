NGX Rises By N63bn As Investors Take Position In Industrial Sectors

The collective worth of Nigerian stock market equities investors increased midweek as the local exchange recovered. According to statistics from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), equities investors gained around N63.5 billion as they invested in industrial sectors.

Key performance indicators rose as a result of increasing interest in several firms’ stocks. As a result, the Nigerian Exchange All-Share index was strengthened, and the year-to-date return surpassed 30%. According to exchange data, the All-share index rose by 0.17% at midweek to close at 67,100.49 points, owing to positive market mood.

As a result, investors increased their holdings in the industrial and insurance sectors, and the market capitalization increased by 0.17% to N36.86 trillion. Because of the positive market attitude, numerous equities, including THOMASWY (9.81%), DAARCOMM (9.52%), CORNERST (6.45%), TRANSCORP (5.41%), and UBN (5.30%), remained in the black.

The exchange saw more gainers (18) than decliners (17) at the end of the trading session. Analysis of sector performance revealed that the Banking index was the lone loser, falling by 0.27% owing to price moves in particular tickers.

Conversely, the Industrial Goods and Insurance industries increased by 0.95% and 1.58%, respectively. Furthermore, the Consumer Goods sector increased by 0.01% while the Oil/Gas sector remained unchanged.

Stockbrokers said market activity was mixed with a substantial decrease in both the total number of deals and value as both fell by 13.25% and 42.86% to 5637 deals with a value of N4.46 billion.

The NGX report showed that the total volume for the day surged by 59.40% to 410 million units. At the close of the session, NEIMETH was the most traded security by volume with 163.20 million units valued at N259.49 million in 13 trades.