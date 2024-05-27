NGX Removes Arbico Plc After 46 years, Investors Down N290bn

After 46 years of listing, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) announces that it has delisted Arbico Plc’s full issued share capital from its daily official list. The firm was delisted on Monday, according to the NGX, which revealed this in its weekly official report that was provided to reporters in Lagos.

In March, the company’s shareholders authorized the voluntary delisting of the company’s shares from the exchange and requested regulatory permission.

Referring to its market bulletin on May 17, 2024, with reference number NGXREG/IRD/MB26/24/05/17, NGX stated: “The market was informed of the suspension of trade in Arbico Plc’s securities in anticipation of the company’s delisting.

“Following the approval of the company’s application to delist its entire issued share capital from the NGX.

“Please be informed that the entire issued share capital of Arbico was on Monday, May 20, 2024, delisted from the daily official list of the NGX.

Also in the week, Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s first full-service non-interest financial institution, declared to pay its shareholders a dividend of 4k per share on July 16. FBN Holdings Plc also announced to pay its shareholders a dividend of 40k on Aug. 23.

On trade, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.52 per cent to close the week at 97,612.51 and N55.218 trillion respectively, as against 98,125.73 and N55.508 trillion respectively reported in the previous week. As a result, investors lost a total of N290 billion this week.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower except NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Lotus ll and NGX Industrial Goods which appreciated by 1.74, 0.31, 0.72, 0.44 and 0.19 per cent while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Meanwhile, trading in the top three equities namely: Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc, Access Holdings Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc measured by volume accounted for 1.006 billion shares worth N20.115 billion in 6,849 deals.

This contributed 50.67 and 49.40 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Also, a turnover of 1.986 billion shares worth N40.715 billion in 38,487 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to 1.652 billion shares valued at N42.677 billion traded last week in 38,123 deals.

The Financial Services Industry measured by volume led the activity chart with 1.577 billion shares valued at N30.359 billion traded in 20,697 deals; thus contributing 79.41 and 74.56 per cent to the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 125.342 million shares worth N1.387 billion in 2,283 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 77.327 million shares worth N2.446 billion in 4,916 deals.

Also, 24 equities appreciated during the week lower than 28 equities in the previous week. 53 equities also depreciated higher than 51 in the previous week, while 77 equities remained unchanged, higher than 76 recorded in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc, FNT Cocoa Processors, Transnational Corporation, United Bank for Africa, and UPDC Plc led the losers’ table. The gainers table was led by Berger Paints, Regency Assurance Plc, Cutix Plc, McNichols Plc, and Nestle Plc.