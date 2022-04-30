fbpx

NGX Praises Access Holdings, Reaffirms Commitment To Investors

April 30, 20220271

Temi Popoola, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has praised Access Holdings Plc’s contribution to Nigeria’s success story and reaffirmed NGX’s commitment to partnering with institutions driving the country’s economic growth.

He made the remarks during NGX’s closing gong ceremony on Thursday, which commemorated Access Holdings’ successful restructuring into a holding company structure and the listing of 35.545 billion ordinary shares of Access Holdings Plc on the exchange.

NGX was happy to be a part of Access Holdings’ remarkable progress over the past 20 years, according to the chief executive officer.

As the company embarked on its new adventure, he promised stakeholders that it would find a worthy partner in the Exchange.

Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, Chairman of NGX, thanked Access Holdings’ board of directors and executive management, as well as the transaction’s parties, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Coronation Securities Limited, Aluko & Oyebode, and Africa Law Practice NG & Company.

He said, “NGX has emerged from a recent restructuring and is better positioned to support our stakeholders in their quest to raise long-term capital.

“The Exchange is better positioned to lead government advocacy efforts for listed companies, promote technology advancement and digital innovation for the capital market, and increase retail investor participation in the capital market aimed at building a market for the future and addressing the prevailing challenge of financial inclusion.

“We welcome Access Holdings Plc to a renewed NGX and look forward to deepening our collaboration to develop and push for disruptive, out-of-the-box ideas financial products that will dimension the next curve for the capital market.”

Delivering his remarks, Chairman, Access Holdings Plc, Mr Bababode Osunkoya, said, “The significance of this event as our first external engagement as Access Holdings Plc is not lost on us.

“Access Holdings Plc is an evolutionary expression for us which signifies our moving away from what was known as Access Bank into a financial institution.

“We acknowledge the impact of our collaboration with The Exchange over the years and we look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership to take Nigeria and Africa to the world.”

NGX Praises Access Holdings, Reaffirms Commitment To Investors
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

