NGX Peaks At N49.3Trn As Market Index Crosses 90,000

The Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) stocks market capitalization increased to around N49.3 trillion as the all-share index surpassed the 90,000 mark, setting a new all-time high. Riding the continuous bullish run in the Lagos bourse, major market performance indicators increased by +2.38% after extended rerating of equities across categories.

According to stockbrokers from Atlass Portfolios Limited, the local market continues to break records, reaching a new high today due to heightened purchasing interest in blue-chip companies. DANGCEM, GEREGU, BUACEMENT, and 44 other local bourse stocks all increased in value.

Hence, the market index or All-Share Index increased by 2,092.17 basis points to close at 90,063.27, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange. Data from Lagos showed that stock market activities improved further as the total volume and total value traded increased by +21.69%, and +3.89% respectively.

According to Atlass Portfolios Limited, approximately 1,298.22 million units valued at ₦16,381.02 million were transacted in 17,471 deals.

STERLINGNG was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 8.19% of the total volume of trades. This was followed by JAPAULGOLD (7.80%), TRANSCORP (6.98%), JAIZBANK (6.41%), and UNITYBNK (5.66%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

NB was the most traded stock in value terms, with 12.33% of the total value of trades on the exchange. AIICO, GUINNESS, WEMABANK, HONYFLOUR, and SUNUASSUR topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 per cent each.

BUACEMENT with (+9.99%) growth, MAYBAKER (+9.98%), TRANSCORP (+9.97%), INTBREW (+9.95%), NNFM (+9.94%), and thirty-seven others.

Thirty-four stocks depreciated during the trading session, stockbrokers said. RTBRISCOE was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%. DANGSUGAR (-9.95%), NGXGROUP (-9.84%), STERLINGNG (-9.09%), FBNH (5.79%), and UBA (-4.27%) also dipped in price.

Based on the trading pattern, the market breadth closed largely positive, recording 47 gainers and 34 losers. In addition, the market sector performance was positive.

On Wednesday, four of the five major market sectors were up, led by the Industrial sector which grew by +8.76%, followed by3.63% gain in the Insurance sector. Nigeria Eurobond Slumps after CBN Resumes OMO Auction

The Consumer goods sector grew by +1.92% and Oil & Gas sector advanced by +0.45%. On the other hand, the Banking sector was down by 3.26%. Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange gained ₦1,144.86 billion to close at ₦49.28 trillion.