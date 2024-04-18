NGX Moves Positive Over Buying Interest In Zenith, UBA

The capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equity market is now on the rise as banking stocks began to gather momentum following a sharp decline in the previous few days.

As per the lunchtime report from Alpha Morgan Capital, there was an increase of 0.12% in the NGX All Share Index (ASI). Stockbrokers ascribed the intraday rise to investor purchasing interest in a number of mid-to high-cap companies, such as TRANSCORP 1.12%, ZENITHBANK 2.26%, UBA 1.96%, FBNH 3.96%, and ACCESSCORP 2.65%.

FBN Holding Plc has increased its share price by 3.96% during the intraday trading session, while Access Holdings Plc has seen a share price spike of 2.65%. The share price of Zenith Bank increased by 2.26%, while the market valuation of UBA increased by 1.96%.

These stocks have plunged significantly after they released strong profits ahead of recapitalisation. Also supporting intraday gain registered on the local bouse, Transcorp Plc recorded a 1.26% gain to lift the equities market performance upward.