NGX Market Capitalisation Increases To N37Tn

As investors continue to see value in select firms, the market capitalization of stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reaches N37 trillion. Some mid-cap companies saw an increase in interest, driving key indicators higher.

Indicators of stock market performance climbed by +0.04%, with year-to-date gains outpacing the nation’s annual inflation rate by a wide margin. The year-to-date increase reached 31.42% at the end of the trading session, greatly above the annual inflation rate of 26.72% after a capital gain of 15 billion.

According to information from the regional bourse, the All-Share Index rose by 27.11 basis points, or +0.04%, to close at 67,353.23. The overall volume traded for the day grew by 5.18%, while the total value exchanged decreased by 9.10%, according to statistics from the exchange cited by Atlass Portfolios Limited in its market report.

According to stockbrokers, 6,165 sales totaling about 397.56 million units worth $4,699.32 million were completed.

With 22.40% of the total number of transactions, WEMABANK was the stock that was most actively traded. Following the tier-2 lender in the top 5 on the volume ranking were ACCESSCORP (8.96%), UBA (8.85%), FIDELITYBK (8.41%), and GTCO (5.89%).

GTCO was the most traded stock in value terms, with 17.63% of the total value of trades on the exchange. GUINEAINS topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.09 per cent, trailed by ETERNA (6.86%), UNITYBNK (+5.49%), JAIZBANK (+5.26%), OMATEK (+4.55%), and fourteen others.

Eighteen stocks depreciated, according to stockbrokers. MULTIVERSE was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.49%. Stocks on the loser chart included UNITYBNK (-9.00%), CWG (-10.00%), AFRIPRUD (-7.14%), FTNCOCOA (-6.29%), and ACCESSCORP (-1.18%).

The trading pattern showed that the market breadth closed marginally positive, recording 19 gainers and 18 losers. The market sector performance closed positive, as three of the five major market sectors advanced.

The Banking sector grew by +0.74%, followed by the Insurance sector by (+0.27), and the Oil & Gas sector by (+0.22). The Industrial sector declined by 0.06% while the Consumer goods sector closed flat.

Overall, equities market capitalisation edged higher by ₦15.29 billion, representing a growth of +0.04%, to close at ₦37.00 trillion from ₦36.99 trillion the previous day.