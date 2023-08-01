NGX Market Cap Increases By N1.8tn In July

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited grew by N1.8tn in July following earnings and dividends declared by listed companies.

The positive trend of the market was further driven by insider dealings among companies, as directors and related parties consolidated their positions, thus signalling their confidence in the value proposition of the companies.

Despite the profit-taking, selloffs and foreign exchange pressures were witnessed within the period, as the benchmark NGX All-Share index which opened the trading month at 60,968.27 points, closed at 64,337.52 points, representing a 5.53 per cent growth in the month under review.

Similarly, the market capitalisation, which is the value of listed equities, rose by N1.813tn from N33.197tn to N35.011tn, representing a gain for investors.

In a statement on Monday, the NGX said, “There were also the better-than-expected corporate earnings, higher dividend payouts and relatively improved liquidity as fixed incomes yields were not stable in the face of soaring inflation which supported buying interests in the market and flow of funds into the equity space.”

Last Friday, investors exchanged 2.854 billion shares worth N37.645 billion in 41,547 transactions on the floor of the market. The month’s high traded volume and mixed attitude mirrored the purchasing interests of majority owners as well as the activity of institutional investors as they tried to hedge against inflation amid a mixed outlook for fixed income rates and yields.

Given the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in the month under review, the prevailing mixed economic data, and more corporate earnings now looking up, capital market analysts believe that positive earnings surprises and possible interim dividend declarations from companies would spur increased bargain-hunting activity on the bourse.

They also stated that profit-taking on equities that have experienced substantial appreciation might be possible..

Analysts at Cordros Research in their notes said, “In the medium term, we expect investors’ sentiments to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and the movement of yields in the fixed-income market.”