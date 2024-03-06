NGX Makes N194bn In Profits As Transcorp Names Rally

As Transcorp names continue to rise, the Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) equity market capitalization increased by almost N194 billion. The performance of the local exchange was enhanced by the steady rise in the market prices of FBNH, Transcorp Plc, and Transcorp Power Plc.

Key performance indicators then increased by +0.35%, but the market’s breadth turned negative at the end. The increase in investor interest in TRANSPOWER, TRANSCORP, FBNH, and seven other stocks was the reason for the market’s strong performance. The market index (All-Share Index) rose 344.93 basis points today, or +0.35%, to settle at 99,192.82 at the end of the trading session on Tuesday.

The equities market activities ended on a mixed note, according to stockbrokers reports. In its market update, Atlass Portfolios Limited said total volume traded for the day reduced by -7.33%, while the total value traded increased by +59.55%. Data from the local bourse cited by stockbrokers revealed that approximately 398.13 million units valued at ₦31,788.69 million were transacted in 10,976 deals.

TRANSPOWER was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 22.00% of the total volume of trades. The newly listed company was followed by TRANSCORP (17.10%), UBA (5.87%), ACCESSCORP (4.64%), and FBNH (4.50%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

Due to its large size, TRANSPOWER was also the most traded stock in value terms, with 79.93% of the total value of trades on the exchange. TRANSPOWER and TRANSCORP topped the advancers’ chart for today with a price appreciation of 10.00 per cent each.

These were followed by FBNH with (+9.88%) growth, TIP (+9.77%), JULI (+9.71%), CHAMPION (+3.92%), UNITYBNK (+1.01%), and three others. Thirty-six stocks depreciated, according to market data. NASCON and INTBREW were the top losers, with a price depreciation of -10.00% each.

LIVESTOCK (-9.44%), CADBURY (-8.95%), STERLINGNG (-8.91%), JAPAULGOLD (-8.84%), and OANDO (-6.25%) also dipped in price. Despite this, the market breadth closed negative, recording 10 gainers and 36 losers. In addition, the market sector performance closed negative. Two out of the five major market sectors went down.

The Insurance sector dropped by -3.23%, the Consumer goods sector dropped by -0.84% while the Banking sector grew by +1.14%. The Oil & Gas and Industrial sectors closed flat. Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange rose by ₦193.69 billion, representing a growth of +0.35%, to close at ₦56.08 trillion.