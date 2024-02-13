NGX Investors React, Access Holdings Loses 6.26%

The share price of Access Holdings decreased on Monday as a result of reactions from investors on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) stock market following the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO).

In particular, shares of Access Holdings closed at N23.20 per share after losing 6.26 percent from their opening price of N24.75 per share. Nonetheless, the company had the highest volume on the activity chart, with 24.90 million shares changing hands for N575.10 million.

The vice chairman of Highcap Securities Ltd., Mr. David Adonri, responded by stating that information drives the stock market. He claims that the announcement of Wigwe’s passing is a price-sensitive event that might have an impact on the share price.

Adonri said, Wigwe, who was a big weight in Access Holdings and the Nigerian economy, affected investors trading decision on the stock of the holding.

He explained that investors reacted negatively to Wigwe’s death by reducing their stock on the market.

“However, in my own opinion, there is no cause for alarm because Access Holdings is well structured with good corporate governance and security on ground,”he said.

Meanwhile, the local bourse opened the week with gains , as the All-Share Index closed 0.18 per cent or 183.95 points higher to close at 102,042.32 points, compared to 101,858.37 recorded on Friday.

Similarly, market capitalisation, which opened at N55.735 trillion, gained N101 billion to close at N55.836 trillion. Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 36.47 per cent. Investors buy interests in BUA Foods, Geregu and Zenith Bank drove the market to a positive terrain.

A total of 242.43 billlion shares valued at N5.13 billion were exchanged in 8,715 deals, compared to 321.89 million shares valued at N7.35 billion in 8,925 deals posted on Friday.

While Access Corporation led the activity log, Veritas Kapital Assurance followed with 24.20 million shares worth N17.45 million per share.

GTCO sold 21.17 million shares worth N841.25 million to lead the log in deals and First Bank Nigeria Holdings(FBNH) traded 17.23 million shares valued at N439.39 million per share.

Also, Transcorp transacted 17.08 million shares worth N229.22 million per share. On the gainers’ log, NCR Nigeria Plc, Chams and Royal Exchange Assurance led in percentage terms of 10 each to close at N4.40, N2.75 and 77k per share, respectively.

SUNU Assurances followed by 9.50 per cent to close at N1.96 and The Initiative Plc (TIP) gained 9.43 per cent to close at N2.32 per share. Conversely, Infinity led the losers’ log by 9.90 per cent to close at N7.19 per share.

Johnholt trailed closely by 9.88 per cent to close at N2.19, while PZ Cussons lost 9.87 per cent to close at N27.85 per share. May and Baker Nigeria Plc also lost 9.80 per cent N6.35, and Deap Capital Management and Trust Services shed 7.14 per cent to close at 65k per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 30.31 per cent. Market breadth closed positive with 30 advancing stocks and 23 declining ones.