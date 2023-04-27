NGX Increases By N267bn As Banking Stocks Rally

As the purchasing momentum in the banking sector increased midweek, the size of the equity component of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) increased further, shifting year-to-date results away from the negative. As a result of maintaining the market rise, key performance indicators increased, suggesting that continuing the exit trading pattern witnessed last week, a new rally may be seen during the week.

According to market statistics, the year-to-date return increased to 1.65% while investor wealth increased by 267 billion. The Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index, which measures the performance of the market, increased by 491.13 basis points today, or +0.95%, to close at 52,097.62 points.

Stockbrokers reported increased market activity in their briefings, including increases in total volume and total value traded for the day of +209.85% and 120.04%, respectively. Atlass Portfolios Limited said that 5,109 trades totaling roughly 6,476.21 million units valued at 19,471.45 million were completed.

With 76.21% of the total volume of transactions, TRANSCORP was the stock that was most actively traded. Following the conglomerate that has had significant capital growth in the top 5 on the volume list were ALEX (7.63%), ACCESSCORP (4.10%), UBA (1.87%), and FIDELITYBK (1.51%).

With 45.94% of the total value of trades on the market, TRANSCORP was also the stock that was traded the most. With price increases of 10%, LIVESTOCK and ACADEMY lead the list of advancers, followed by TOTAL (9.96%), CADBURY (9.80%), HONYFLOUR (+9.80%), TRANSCORP (+9.67%), and 34 other stocks.

Seven equities declined, market experts noticed. returning prior gains. The worst performer was FIDELITYBK, whose price declined by -6.57% to settle at $5.26. Following the tier 2 bank were FIDSON, which lost 5.56%, LINKASSURE, which dropped by 4.35%, MANSARD, which fell by 3.28%, and JAIZBANK, which lost 3.26%.

In line with the trend, the market breadth closed mostly up, with 40 gainers and 7 losers. The market sector performance, however, ended in the negative. Three of the five major market sectors were down, led by the Consumer goods sector, down by 0.13%. The index was trailed by the Oil & Gas sector which lost 0.12% while the Banking sector declined by 0.08%.

The Insurance and Industrial sectors advanced by +0.93% and +0.16% accordingly. Overall, the equities market capitalisation gained ₦267.42 billion, representing a rise of +0.95% to close at ₦28,367.34 trillion from ₦28,099.92 trillion yesterday.

