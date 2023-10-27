NGX Falls By N67bn As Insurance, Banking Stocks Plunge

On Thursday, the stocks market witnessed a sell-off once more, with bears maintaining control over the local exchange for three of the four trading sessions. Market capitalization decreased, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), notably as a result of selloffs in banking equities.

Following yet another negative finish, stockbrokers reported in their market reports that -0.18% dips in performance indicators caused the year-to-date return to drop down to 30.89%. Even yet, the year-to-date return was still much more than the 26.72% annual inflation rate.

According to Atlass Portfolios Limited’s update, market breadth was primarily negative and the market decline was caused by profit-taking in the banking sector. Data from the Nigerian stock exchange show that the All-Share Index or market index decreased by 121.21 basis points, representing a decline of -0.18% to close at 67,084.95.

However, market activities were mixed, stockbrokers said in their separate reports. The total volume traded inched lower by -18.81%, while the total value traded increased by +15.88%. Approximately 267.65 million units valued at ₦5,110.97 million were transacted in 5,205 deals, Atlass Portfolios Limited stated, citing data from the domestic bourse.

FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 14.91% of the total volume of trades. The Tier-2 bank was followed by CHAMS (8.80%), ACCESSCORP (7.70%), UBA (7.12%), and JAPAULGOLD (6.83%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

NESTLE was the most traded stock in value terms, with 34.22% of the total value of trades on the exchange. MCNICHOLS topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 8.93 per cent, trailed by UACN (6.09%), OANDO (+4.97%), CHAMS (+3.65%), NESTLE (+2.94%), and seven others.

Twenty eight stocks depreciated, according to trading recorded from the domestic exchange. NSLTECH was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%. INTBREW shed 9.78% of its market valuation, FTNCOCOA lost 8.24% and the market price of CORNERST declined by 6.08%.

There was negative price movement in FLOURMILL, down by 3.23% and ZENITHBANK tumbled by 0.75%. Other losers include GTCO (-1.55%), STANBIC (3.21%), FIDELITYBK (-1.82%) and MTN (0.40%). Based on the trading pattern observed, the market breadth closed negative, recording 12 gainers and 28 losers.

Also, the market sector performance was negative. As such, two of the five major market sectors closed in red. The Insurance sector tumbled by 1.82%, and the Banking sector lost 0.33% while the Consumer goods sector was up by +0.12%. The Oil & Gas and Industrial sectors closed flat.

Overall, equities market capitalisation lost ₦66.59 billion on Thursday, representing a drop of -0.18%, to close at ₦36.86 trillion from ₦36.92 trillion yesterday.