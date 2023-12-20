NGX Equity Market Rises By 0.09%, Banks Trade Shares

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd.’s equity market rose on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising 65.91 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 72,470.10. This compares to the previous day’s total of 72,404.91. The market capitalization increased by N36 billion or 0.09 percent to N39.657 trillion, up from N39.631 trillion on Monday.

The higher performance was fueled by a rise in the number of shares traded by many institutions, including United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Corporation, and First City Monumental Bank (FCMB). In terms of volume, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDCREIT) topped the trader’s chart by N42.02 million, while UBA led in terms of value with N84.84 billion units.

Infinity lead the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10% to conclude at N3.41, followed by Caverton which closed by 10 per cent at N1.76 and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills(NNFM) which closed by 9.42 per cent at N42.40.

RTBRISCOE however joined the gainers table by 9.09 per cent to close at 60k per share, while The Initiative Plc(TIP)closed by N1.18 at 8.26 per cent. Naira Devaluation Deepens Economic Crisis in Nigeria

On the loosers table, Omatek led in percentage terms by 10 per cent to close at 63k per share, while Prestige followed to close by 9.62 per cent at 47k and E-Tranzact closed at 9.60 per cent at N5.65 per share.

StanbicIBTC shed 9.08 per cent to close at 59.10k, while UPDCREIT Real Estate Investment Trust lost 9.02 per cent to close at N1.21k.