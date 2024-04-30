NGX Equities Market Starts Off With N108bn Daily Loss

Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain

Because of persistently unfavorable mood on the local exchange, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equities section began the week with a daily loss of almost N108 billion. Despite a strong start to the year, April is characterized by poor stock performance.

Throughout the trading session, the bears maintained their dominance, resulting in a -0.19% fall in market performance indicators and a year-to-date return that moderated behind the annual inflation rate of 33.20%.

Stockbrokers linked the sell-off in several large-scale stocks, including DANGSUGAR, PRESCO, ZENITHBANK, and others, to the decline in the equity market. As a result, according to Atlass Portfolios Limited, the market index, or the All-Share Index, fell by 190.67 basis points today, or -0.19%, to settle at 97,962.24.

According to trading results, market activities inched higher. Total volume and total value traded for the increased by +4.59% and +1.20%, respectively. Stockbrokers said approximately 277.24 million units valued at ₦5,082.97 million were transacted in 8,714 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 12.47% of the total volume of trades.

The Pan African lender was followed by TIP (9.23%), TRANSCORP (7.00%), ACCESSCORP (6.78%), and ZENITHBANK (6.75%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart. Again, UBA was also the most traded stock in value terms, with 19.52% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

STERLINGNG topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by FBNH with (+9.83%), and HONYFLOUR (+9.40%) including TANTALIZER (+9.09%). Other gainers include: CAVERTON (+8.90%), UACN (+8.87%), and nineteen others.

Nineteen stocks depreciated, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange. DANGSUGAR, and NSLTECH were the top losers, with a price depreciation of -10.00% each. Other losers include: CAP (-9.88%), BERGER (-9.87%), JAPAULGOLD (-7.85%), ZENITHBANK (-3.99%), and NB (-2.99%).

At the end of the trading session, the market breadth closed slightly positive, recording 25 gainers and 19 losers. But sectoral performance ended on a negative note

Information from NGX showed that as all the five major market sectors went downward, led by the Consumer goods sector which lost -0.79%. The index was followed by the Insurance sector by that declined by 0.70% while the Banking sector fell by -0.42%. The Industrial and Oil & Gas sectors both dropped slightly by (-0.02%).

Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange lost ₦107.70 billion, representing a drop of -0.19%, to close at ₦55.40 trillion. 

10 Most Expensive Listed Stocks On The NGX

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply