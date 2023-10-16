NGX Equities Market Cap Surges By N410bn To N36.92tn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) stocks market increased by nearly N410 billion to N36.92 trillion due to purchasing interest in some businesses’ shares covering four out of five trading sessions, according to statistics from the local exchange.

According to stockbrokers, the benchmark index rose 1.12% week on week to 67,200.69 points, bolstering the upswing. Cowry Asset warned equities investors in a note that the market remained in a consolidation zone with modest trading volume and favorable market breadth.

Despite macroeconomic policy uncertainty and company announcements of closed periods, market observers said the bullish trend was driven by rising anticipation for the Q3 earnings season. According to data from the local exchange, the All-Share Index (ASI)’s year-to-date return increased to 31.12%, rising far ahead of an annual inflation rate of 25.8%.

Stock market results showed that activity level worsened as average volume and value traded declined by 32.9% and 7.5% week on week to 293.9 million units and ₦4.8 billion respectively.

Afrinvest told investors in its market update that the top traded stocks by volume were NEIMETH (164.5m units), FIDELITY (154.9m units), and ACCESSCORP (153,7m units), while SEPLAT (₦4.2bn). ACCESSCORP which traded ₦2.4 billion followed by N2.2 billion recorded for ZENITH led in terms of value.

The Industrial and Consumer Goods indices advanced 5.0% and 1.4% week on week respectively driven by buying interest in BUACEMENT (+12.6%), CAP (+0.8%), NB (+9.1%) and DANGSUGAR (+7.4%).

Also, the Insurance and Oil & Gas indices rose 0.9% and 0.3% week on week respectively due to price appreciation in CHIPLC (+12.7%), WAPIC (+4.9%), MRSOIL (+5.7%) and OANDO (+2.2%).

On the flip side, Afrinvest said the Banking index declined 0.8% w/w due to selling pressure on ETI (-5.3%), STERLING (-5.1%), and, FIDELITY (-1.8%). Investor sentiment, as determined by market breadth remained unchanged at 0.0x as 37 stocks gained, 33 lost and 82 closed flat.

Top gainers of the week were THOMASWY (+30.8%), ABCTRANS (+23.1%) and CHIPLC (+12.7%), while PRESTIGE (-10.0%), ROYALEX (-9.6%) and PRESCO (9.5%) led the laggards. In the coming week, we expect the positive momentum to be sustained by bargain opportunities.

Four out of five sessions this week were in a bullish trend, resulting in N409.9 billion in weekly profits, primarily driven by positive price movements in the Industrial goods index. The weekly tally of deals increased by 6.15% week-on-week to 29,683 deals. The average traded volume, on the other hand, decreased by 39.02%, settling at 1.47 billion units.

The weekly average value rose by 10.47% week-on-week, reaching a value of N24.43 billion. Some stocks displayed exceptional performance, with strong investor interest. Cowry Research anticipates a mixed market sentiment in the coming days, to be driven by both bargain hunting and portfolio repositioning.

However, the firm said equity investors are likely to keep a close watch on the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the NBS by Monday and the release of Q3 corporate earnings reports.

This mix of sentiments may also be influenced by ongoing sectoral rotation. Analysts said they anticipate foreign portfolio investors to digest and positively react to the new foreign exchange policy by the CBN and this direction will play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics as investors seek clarity on the broader economic landscape.