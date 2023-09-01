NGX Equities Investors’ Wealth Increases By N60bn 

On Thursday, equity investors’ wealth increased by N60 billion as late-night buying activity in Seplat Energy Plc offset midday selloffs on the Nigerian stock exchange. During the intraday session, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) had a negative performance.

The performance indicators of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) increased as alpha hunters continued to take positions in the local exchange. The Lagos Stock Exchange’s All-Share Index (NGXASI) rose by 16 basis points on Thursday to end at 66,548.99.

Stockbrokers said that top market movers on Thursday were SEPLAT (+9.95%), STANBIC (+3.67%), and GTCO (+1.10%). CardinalStone informed investors that these increases more than compensated for price reductions in DANGSUGAR (-5.66%), TRANSCOHOT (-4.33%), NASCON (-9.81%), and TRANSCORP (-3.80%).

“We believe the selloffs in DANGSUGAR and NASCON may likely be linked to the companies’ updated disclosures on the intended merger. Market breadth was positive as 30 gainers outstripped 19 losers”, CardinalStone said.

The total volume traded decreased by 2.5% to 620.98 million units, valued at N7.18 billion, and exchanged in 7,972 deals. STERLINGNG was the most traded stock by volume at 170 million units, accounting for 25.93%.

Trading results from the local bourse indicated that DANGSUGAR topped the value at N160 billion, accounting for 22.29% of market value.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.6x), as 31 tickers gained relative to 19 losers. NGXGROUP (+10.0%) and SEPLAT (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while MULTIVERSE (-10.0%) and NASCON (-9.8%) recorded the highest losses of the day.

On sectorial movements, the Oil and Gas (+5.42%) and Banking (+0.33%) sectors closed higher on the price gains in SEPLAT (+9.95%) and STANBIC (+3.67%), respectively. Flour Mills of Nigeria Posts N9.34bn Loss

On the flip side, the Consumer Goods (-1.14%), Insurance (-0.38%), and Industrial Goods (-0.01%) sectors closed in the red due to selloffs in DANGSUGAR (-5.66%), MANSARD (-5.19%), and WAPCO (-0.17%), respectively.

