NGX Equities Investors Lose N269bn As FBNH, GTCO, MTNN Fall

Tuesday’s losses for stock investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) were around N269 billion as a result of price declines reported by FBN Holdings, GTCO, MTN Nigeria, and other companies.

Despite firms releasing varied earnings results in the first quarter of 2024, the risk-off mood has remained. In just two days, the combined value of stock investors has decreased by ₦768 billion, according to a report from Atlass Portfolios Limited.

The local bourse reported that there was a 0.48% decline in the market performance metrics. Profit-taking in a few medium- and large-cap firms, including FBNH, DANGSUGAR, GTCO, MTNN, and others, was the cause of the stock market’s poor performance.

Stockbrokers said that the market index, also known as the All-Share Index, fell 475.18 basis points today, or -0.48%, to settle at 98,228.50, stockbrokers said in their daily reports.

However, market activities were mixed, stockbrokers said. Total volume traded increased by +0.93%, while the total value traded dropped by -6.76%. Atlass Portfolios Limited said in its market report that approximately 425.66 million units valued at ₦8,348.75 million were transacted in 9,620 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 24.03% of the total volume of trades. The Pan African lender was followed by ACCESSCORP (11.56%), TRANSCORP (7.08%), JAPAULGOLD (6.76%), and AIICO (5.32%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

Due to the size, UBA was also the most traded stock in value terms, with 19.69% of the total value of trades on the exchange. PRESCO, JAPAULGOLD, and MAYBAKER topped the advancers’ chart for today with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent each.

The gainers were trailed by FTNCOCOA which rose by +8.16%. Other gainers are: WEMABANK (+7.28%), INTENEGINS (+7.14%), NGXGROUP (+6.00%), ELLAHLAKES (+5.11%), and seven others.

Twenty-eight stocks depreciated, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange. UNITYBNK was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%. Also on the loser chart are: FBNH (-9.91%), CHAMPION (-9.78%), DANGSUGAR (-6.58%), GTCO (-5.98%), and TRANSCORP (- 4.78%).

Today, the market breadth closed negative, recording 15 gainers and 28 losers. In addition, the market sector performance ended negative, as three of the five major market sectors went down.

The Banking sector fell by 3.11% followed by 1.48% bumps in Insurance index while the Consumer goods sector by lost 0.66%. The Oil & Gas and Industrial sectors closed flat.

Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian decline by ₦268.75 billion, representing a decline of -0.48%, to close at ₦55.55 trillion.