NGX Balances As Investors Take Position In GTCO, Transcorp

Due to investor interest in GTCO, Transcorp, and Oando Stocks, the Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) equity market capitalization increased by approximately N18 billion on Thursday. The market, which closed down on Wednesday at N55.55 trillion, has been bleeding as a result of inconsistent financial reports released by listed businesses.

Based on NGX daily transactions data analyzed, buying activity observed on Thursday in the stocks market turned the wheel and led market performance indicators to jump by +0.03%. As a result, the market index, also known as the All-Share Index, rose by 31.75 basis points today, closing at 98,255.72, up +0.03%.

The previous day’s trend was reversed, and market activity increased. Today’s overall trading volume and value climbed by +111.99% and +81.56%, respectively. The market update from Atlass Portfolios Limited states that around 676.42 million units, priced at ₦16,664.16 million were transacted in 8,415 deals.

NB was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 44.41% of the total volume of trades, followed by UBA (19.36%), GTCO (7.04%), ZENITHBANK (5.02%), and TRANSCORP (3.67%).

Also, NB was also the most traded stock in value terms, with 41.49% of the total value of trades on the exchange. LEARNAFRCA topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent.

The company stock was trailed by TANTALIZER which appreciated by 7.69%. Other gainers are: MBENEFIT (+5.45%), GTCO (+5.26%), OANDO (+4.90%), UNITYBNK (+4.32%), and sixteen others.

Twenty-three stocks depreciated, according to stockbrokers. PZ was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.94%. Other stocks on the loser chart are: HONYFLOUR (-8.23%), JAIZBANK (-5.00%), DANGSUGAR (-4.96%), NASCON (-2.44%), and JAPAULGOLD (-1.19%).

Based on the trading pattern, the market breadth closed slightly negative, recording 21 gainers and 22 losers. In contrast, the market sector performance was positive.

Three OUT of the five major market sectors closed positive, according to details obtained from the Nigerian Exchange. The Banking sector grew by +1.06% followed by the Insurance sector which appreciated by +0.47% while the Industrial sector gained +0.04%. The consumer goods sector was down by -0.54% while the Oil & Gas sector closed flat.

Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange advanced by ₦17.96 billion, representing a slight growth of +0.03%, to close at ₦55.57 trillion.