NGX: All-Share Index Rises By 2.04%

The All-Share Index gained 2.04 percent or 1,546.77 points on Wednesday to close at 77,537.57 basis points, up from 75,990.88 on Tuesday. As a result, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) market capitalisation increased by N846 billion to N42.429 trillion, up from N41.583 trillion earlier.

As a consequence, the YTD return increased to 3.70 percent. Gains in Tier-one institutions like as Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Company (GTCO), and StanbicIBTC contributed to the favorable report.

Meanwhile, 927.56 million shares worth N10.69 billion were traded in 11,629 transactions.

Fidelity Bank dominated the volume chart with 108.11 million units exchanged, while United Bank of Africa (UBA) lead the value chart with N1.54 billion in transactions. However, 121 NGX-listed shares traded in the session, with 78 gainers and seven losers.

Dangote Sugar Refinery headed the gainers list with a 10% share price increase to N63.25 per share, followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Berger Paints with 10% share price increases to N28.60 and N14.30 per share, respectively.

Custodian Insurance and FCMB both increased their share prices by 10%, closing at N9.90 and N8.25 per share, respectively.

Learn Africa headed the losers table with a 9.09 percent loss at N2.90 per share.followed by Champion Breweries with a loss of 7.32 per cent at N3.8 per share.

CILeasing shed 2.33 per cent to close at N5.03 per share, while the Nigerian Exchange Group lost 1.7 per cent to close at N23.10 per share and Ellahlakes depreciated by 1.64 per cent to close at N3.00 per share.