NGX All-Share Index Rises By 0.55% As Investors Make Money

After the Worker’s Day vacation, the domestic stock market continued its bull run on Thursday, with the All-Share index rising by 537 points, or 0.55 percent, to end at 98,762.78. This number is not the same as the 98,225.63 that was released on Tuesday.

As a result, the market capitalization, which started at N55.553 trillion and ended at N55.856 trillion, increased by N303 billion, or 0.55 percent. Additionally, the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 32.08%.

The market performed well because of persistent interest in Tier-one banking companies, which included Flour Mill, Julius Berger, Zenith Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings, Presco Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO). Meanwhile, the market breadth closed positive with 29 advanced equities outnumbering 14 declined ones on the floor of the Exchange.

On the gainers table, Flour Mill and Presco led by 10 per cent each to close at N33.55 and 229.9 per share respectively, followed closely by Sterling Nigeria with 9.98 per cent to close at N4.74 per share.

Dangote Sugar rose by 9.90 per cent to close at N42.75 and FIDSON Healthcare Plc gained 9.76 per cent to close at N15.75 per share.

On the other side, National Salt Company of Nigeria (NASCON) led the losers table by 9.99 per cent to close at N47.30, UPL trailed closely by 9.29 per cent to close at N2.05 per share.

Omatek Venture declined by 9.21 per cent to close at 69k, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals shed 9.09 per cent to close at N1.80 and Cutix dropped 7.74 per cent to close at N2.86 per share.

Analysis of the market activities however, showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 62.86 per cent.

A total of 665.20 million shares valued at N5.54bn were exchanged in 8,446 deals, as against 552.21 million shares valued at N14.92 billion, exchanged in 9,350 deals.

Abbey Mortgage Bank led the activity table in volume with 362.82 million shares valued at N907.05 million, followed by Access Corporation with 54.47 million shares worth N954.62 million, to lead by value.

Veritas Kapital transacted 38.75 million shares valued at N23.06 million, Nigeria Breweries sold 31.21 million shares worth N802.43, and Transnational Corporation traded 26.62 worth N377.39.