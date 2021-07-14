NGX Admits GTB Holdco, List Shares

July 14, 2021 111

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday admitted and listed the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) as it successfully transited into a Holding Company (Holdco) structure.

This means that GT Bank Plc will now be referred to as Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc to the investing community.

This transition, according to GTCO, will sustainably grow its earnings and achieve its long term goal of becoming one of the top five financial institutions in Africa.

During the closing gong ceremony to commemorate the listing of GTCO Plc on the NGX in Lagos, the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO Plc, Segun Agbaje, said that the company was not oblivious of the current changes in the financial space.

He said, “The transition as well as its listing was done to enhance growth share, value addition and achieve its long term goal of becoming one of the top five financial institutions in Africa.”

“The experience of trading on the NGX has been really good and GTCO Plc is very excited about the opportunities that have opened up with this restructuring, particularly because diversifying its income base has always been a major priority.”