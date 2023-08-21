NGWiPR Applauds Historic Candidacy Of Nkechi Ali-Balogun For National President Of NIPR

Nigerian Women in Public Relations (NGWiPR), a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing the role and impact of women in the field of public relations, is thrilled to applaud the historic candidacy of Nkechi Ali-Balogun, vying to be the first woman to attain the esteemed position of National President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Nkechi Ali-Balogun, a distinguished professional with a wealth of experience and a reputation in the public relations industry, is a trailblazer who once led the Lagos chapter of the NIPR.

This historic candidacy reflects her exceptional credentials, aligns with the NWINPR vision, and signifies a pivotal moment for gender equality and diversity in leadership roles in Africa’s public relations practice.

Tolulope Olorundero, the visionary founder of NGWiPR, expressed her elation at Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s candidacy, stating, “We are immensely proud to witness Nkechi Ali-Balogun stepping forward as a beacon of professional advancement for women in public relations in Nigeria. Her candidacy exemplifies the dedication, professionalism, and capabilities of women within our industry.”

NGWiPR has been at the forefront of promoting gender equality and empowering women in public relations since its inception. The organization firmly believes that Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s candidacy is superior validation of women’s contributions to the field and is a significant step toward a more inclusive and diverse representation within leadership positions in the NIPR.

Nkechi Ali-Balogun has demonstrated her commitment to developing and growing public relations in Nigeria over her illustrious career. Her strategic vision, leadership acumen, and unwavering dedication to the profession have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers.

NWPR encourages all women stakeholders within the public relations community across the country to rally behind Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s historic candidacy and support her vision for a dynamic and inclusive NIPR. Her election would mark a monumental achievement for women in the profession and reaffirm the institute’s commitment to progress, innovation, and effective communication.