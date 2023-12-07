Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Secures Spot on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women List

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has once again earned a place on Forbes’ prestigious 100 Most Powerful Women list. The 20th annual ranking, released on Tuesday, positions Okonjo-Iweala at the 87th spot, showcasing her global influence and impact on the world stage.

Forbes, the renowned US business magazine, compiled the list by considering various factors such as money, media presence, impact, and spheres of influence. This marks the seventh time that Okonjo-Iweala has been recognized on the list, with her initial inclusion dating back to 2011.

The Nigerian economist expressed her gratitude for the honor on her official Twitter handle, stating, “Feel truly honoured to be named one more time as one of the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011.” She went on to extend her congratulations to all the women on the list, acknowledging their collective efforts to make a difference in the world.

Okonjo-Iweala also highlighted the significance of having two Nigerian women on the list, giving a special shoutout to Mo Abudu, a prominent Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist, who secured the 98th position.

As the seventh director-general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala assumed office on March 1, 2021, making history as the first woman and the first African to hold the position. Her current term will conclude on August 31, 2025, and her consistent recognition on the Forbes list reflects her ongoing commitment to global leadership and positive change.