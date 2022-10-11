NGO Unveils $1bn Plan For Girls To Address Children Rights

The Plan International Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has announced a $1 billion global strategy fund aimed at 15 million Nigerian girls to address issues affecting children’s rights and well-being in the country.

This was announced on Monday in Abuja at the Global Strategy Launch 2022-2027, themed ‘Girls Standing Strong to Make Global Change.’

Plan International’s Country Director, Charles Usie, revealed that 15 million girls had already been targeted under the program in Nigeria, out of a total global number of 200 million, noting that the focus was to ensure the girls had the strength to confront issues they faced.

He said, “So the new strategy brings a new focus to girls and young people in meaningful ways.

And by this we mean we want to in the next five years, build strength in the movement of young people and girls to tackle the issues that young people face, particularly young girls.”

Mr. Stephen Omollo, Global Chief Executive Officer of Plan International, stated that when societies paid attention to the rights of the girl child in areas such as education, health, and politics, societies thrived and experienced positive and lasting impacts, adding that the plan was also meant to address humanitarian issues as they affected women and children.

“We are looking at how to expand its reach and work with the partnership and grow investment to work with young people in Nigeria.

“We are here in Nigeria to launch this global strategy, which really pleases us as Plan International, working with partners, and in Nigeria to progress the issue and advance children’s rights and equality for girls.

“We are here to discuss issues on how we can together, accompany the government of Nigeria, to say that we can address the humanitarian context in the country and address issues that impact on children.”