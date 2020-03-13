NGO Advocates Women Empowerment through Entrepreneurship

An NGO in Lagos has advocated for the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship. The President of Joan Agha Foundation, Mrs. Joan Agha made this known in Lagos during the 7th annual lecture organized by the foundation for women entrepreneurs with the theme ‘Empowering the nation through women entrepreneurship’.

Mrs. Agha said that women have been proven to be very creative, innovative and more eager to establish businesses than their male counterparts.

According to her, “active involvement of women in entrepreneurial businesses will go a long way in boosting the economy”.

She called for more empowerment opportunities and a conducive environment to help women entrepreneurs thrive and urged the women to utilize the opportunities judiciously.

”The lecture was to further expose women entrepreneurs to learn from successful entrepreneurs, network with them to enable collaborations and partnerships and also to inspire them on leadership and managerial impact. Women that we have empowered, pay their children school fees and do a lot to better their families. As you empower women, you make them catalysts in their businesses so that they can employ people thereby helping to reduce societal problems that would emanate through unemployment” she said.

Loan opportunities for women

The Director and Principal Consultant of Habiba Balogun Consulting, Mrs. Habiba Balogun who was in attendance at the event wants banks to help in granting loans to women entrepreneurs saying that empowering women is empowering the nation.

”Every human being has the right to eat, have an education and live a good life. But the society has deprived women of that right to the extent that we are now operating with only half of the working adults and that is not good for the country. The countries with the lowest women participation are the poorest in the world. Banks should grant loans to women entrepreneurs to help them stand” she said.

On his part, a Medical Consultant, Dr. Adeyelu Olusola said that Nigerian women are very enterprising and creative. He expressed the optimism that women will take the country to a greater height if given the necessary empowerment and a conducive environment.

‘‘Whoever is qualified and has something meaningful to add to the development of this country should be given the opportunity. Gender should not be allowed to play in this. Whether you are a woman or a man, we are all human beings. Women are even more talented because of their nature. I am a man and I support gender equality and every right-thinking man or government should also do that” he said.

Highlights of the occasion were the granting of fifty thousand naira soft loan to about ten women by the foundation without interest to enable them to start their businesses and awards presentations.

