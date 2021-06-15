fbpx
Ngige Says Buhari Is More Democratic Than Obasanjo

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

June 15, 2021039
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is mindful of breaching any legislation or the constitution of the country.

The Minister made this known during his appearance on ‘News Night’ on Channels Television which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria on Monday.

He noted that his principal is a democrat and that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, with whom he was a party member in the former ruling party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will not allow Nigerians the freedom they are experiencing under the Buhari administration.

“There must be a limit to politicking. If a government has done well, if a president has done well; you should give him in the areas of doing well, accolades there. Areas he has not done well, point them out and discuss,” Ngige said.

READ ALSO: Open Grazing: “We Did Not Issue Any Ultimatum” Miyetti Allah

“This president is a democrat, and he is so afraid of breaching the constitution or any law; he is so afraid of it. I’m even stronger than him in terms of that.

“In what country? Even President Obasanjo, can he give you people this latitude? He will not. I know him. My dad or my granddad Obasanjo or senior uncle, he will not grant you people that.

“This president is now a willing horse and you people want to ride him to death.”

The decision of the government to suspend Twitter has been described as “undemocratic” and an attempt to stifle free speech.

Microblogging platform, Twitter was banned following the platform’s decision to delete a controversial tweet by Buhari, though the government said the platform “threatens the existence of Nigeria”.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

