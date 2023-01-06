Ngige Explains Why FG Stopped Civil Servants’ Allowances

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, has explained that the Federal Government (FG) stopped civil servants’ allowances as part of measures to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship in the country.

Ngige made this disclosure as he ruled out the possibility of increasing workers’ salaries and remunerations.

Fielding questions to journalists, the minister, however, assured civil servants that they would start to get their allowances in full as the month (January 2023) progresses.

According to him, the workers’ allowances had been tabulated by the ministry and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

His words: “The idea of paying the allowances to the federal civil servants was muted as part of measures to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship in the country.

“Contrary to speculations that the Federal Government is proposing a salary increase for civil servants, the true position is that the federal civil servants’ allowances would be paid in full as soon as Buhari approves the payment.

“Buhari is humane and kind-hearted but those who don’t know him or who are not close to him will think that he is wicked. Having worked closely under him, I can attest to the fact that he is a responsible and trustworthy man.

“This current administration is working very hard to finish strong and needed the support of all Nigerians at this dying minute.”

Speaking further, the minister described Buhari as a kind-hearted person who is always concerned about the welfare of Nigerians, which was why “he directed all the ministers to go to their respective hometowns during the Yuletide and distribute both cash and food items to the masses as part of measures to rehabilitate the less privileged in the society.”