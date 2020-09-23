NGF to Hold Emergency Meeting Over NLC’s Planned Strike

Ahead of the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resort to an industrial action to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike oil and electricity prices in the country, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has resolved to hold an emergency meeting of all the governors.

The aim of the meeting is to seek ways of settling the rift between the government and the NLC, as well as to find a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

This was disclosed in a communique late on Wednesday, by Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, spokesman for the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat.

According to the statement, all governors are expected to attend the meeting.

The Director-General of the Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru stressed that the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the Corona Virus pandemic.

The meeting which is the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference starts at 6 pm. Today, Thursday, September 24.

Source: Channels TV