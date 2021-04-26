NGF Condemns Attack On Uzodinma’s Property

April 26, 2021 161

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the attack on the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement on Sunday by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, the governors described the incident as taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

According to them, those responsible for the attack must be mindful that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

The governor stated that all hands must be on deck to apprehend the attackers whom they said constituted a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of the nation.

Rather than engaging in criminal acts, the governors believe the mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time should be how to forge peace and unity across Nigeria’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

A screenshot taken on April 25, 2021, shows the residence of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Omuma.

They sympathised with Governor Uzodinma and condoled with the victims of the incident which occurred on Saturday morning.

The governors also called on Nigerians to cooperate with the nation’s security agencies and the government to build a civil, safe, and secure environment for the people.

The assailants, numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed Governor Uzodinma’s residence in Omuma in an attempt to burn down the house.

They were, however, repelled by the security operatives attached to the governor’s house, but some vehicles parked on the premises were burnt.

Read the statement from the NGF below:

Razing of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Country Home – Message from Colleagues

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum deeply sympathises with Governor Hope Uzodinma and commiserates with all those that have been injured, maimed, or killed.

The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe, and secure environment for our citizens.

For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

Only then can we have a country to call our own.

Dr. John Kayode Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State &

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum