NGF Alarmed Over Intensity of COVI-19 Second Wave

January 18, 2021 24

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) revealed that it will meet on Wednesday to chart a way out of the second wave of the pandemic as schools reopen on Monday across the country.

In a statement signed by its spokesman Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo on Monday, the Governors forum said it was alarmed by the intensity of the second wave of the global pandemic and the country’s “tardy commencement of inoculation”.

Nigeria’s number of new cases has skyrocketed in recent weeks, seeing the nation cross the 100,000-mark for total infections.

This will be the first time in 2021 that the NGF meeting will hold though the meeting will be conducted virtually.

Other matters to be discussed at the meeting include revenue sharing and the water resources bill.