NFF Lines up International Friendly Matches for Super Eagles, Super Falcons

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has lined up international friendly matches for the former African champions, Super Eagles, and their female counterparts, Super Falcons,

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, disclosed this on Thursday.

Pinnick assured that the NFF would prioritise for now, getting top grade friendly matches for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons as well as the qualification of the U17 and U20 women national teams for their various FIFA World Cup competitions.

He said: “CAF has written to inform us that the qualifiers for the U17 and U20 FIFA Women World Cups will hold in September and October.

“We are determined to prepare our girls well to qualify for both championships.

“At the same time, we are working assiduously to see that the Super Eagles and Super Falcons get quality opponents for friendly matches within the next few months.

“For the Super Eagles, we have an African team and a South American team on the cards.

“First and foremost, we have to get the Super Falcons a Head Coach of the highest quality possible.

“We are working on that as our consultants are already on it, and also working on the appointment of coaches for some other National Teams.

“On our part, we have ring fenced a sum of money to pay the Head Coach of the Super Falcons for a number of years to come.

“So that challenge is taken care of.”

On the issue of continuous trailing of players of dual nationality with a view to getting them to represent Nigeria, Pinnick stated clearly that only players with the keen interest and resolve would be encouraged, as Nigeria would not beg any player to represent her.

He said: “It is about ardour and fervour.

“If a player has decided for Nigeria and only want to be assured that he would be much welcome, we will come in and provide that assurance”

