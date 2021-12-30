NFF Appoints Jose Peseiro As Super Eagles’ Coach

December 30, 2021 79

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed a proposal by its Technical and Development sub-committee for the appointment of Jose Peseiro, a Portuguese manager as Super Eagles’ new head coach.

Jose Peseiro’s appointment follows the sacking of Gernot Rohr earlier this month.

The executive committee of the NFF has, however, resolved that the interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen will be in charge of the three-time African champions for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon while coach Peseiro will serve as an observer.

The NFF says the tournament will be a good avenue for Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as technical director of the NFF after the AFCON.

The 61-year-old was in charge of the Venezuela national team until August and has also coached Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Al Ahly of Egypt.

Meanwhile, the executive committee has mandated the Technical and Development Committee and the NFF secretariat to organise a friendly match for the Super Eagles when the team arrives in Garoua for the AFCON 2021.

They have also been mandated to arrange matches for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons in the upcoming FIFA windows.