NFF Appoints Jose Peseiro As Super Eagles’ Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Jose Peseiro as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles, months after his initial deal with the federation expired.

NFF via a statement on Sunday said the appointment is “with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms” between the football body and the Portuguese.

NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles https://t.co/g38gUzEz7J pic.twitter.com/nrpbfpsQWa — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 15, 2022

“Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three-time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies,” the statement added.

“The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, the State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.”

Peseiro who has a degree in physical education/sports sciences will be assisted by a former international star, George Finidi. Salisu Yusuf will now serve as the 2nd Assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U-23 national teams.

“Usman Abdallah is 3rd Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the match analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the goalkeepers’ trainer,” the NFF said.