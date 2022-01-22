Next Rated Artists To Watch Out For In 2022

January 22, 2022 146

The Nigerian Music Industry which is the countries most profitable industry amongst all other Entertainment sectors has risen from its ranks in the previous years.

The music industry has given us brand new music genres and also fresh off the block artist who are not just young, but also very talented. Nigeria’s promising artists have taken the world by storm, from the likes of Fireboy, Rema and Tems to the newcomers like Ayra Starr, Ruger and Victony.

We are going to be taking a look at the most promising Nigerian Artist to keep an eye out for this year

Ruger

Michael Adebayo also known as Ruger is a born Nigerian singer and songwriter. Ruger was signed on the 18th of January 2020 as an artist to D’prince’s Jonzing world records which houses the likes of Crayon, Ladipoe and Rema. He has released musical projects like Pandemic and The Second Wave which are his first and second studio projects.

He has successfully recorded over a 100 million streams across all musical platforms with hit songs like Bounce, Dior, Snapchat and Abu Dhabi.

Ayra Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe also known as ayra starr is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and model, She was born in Cotonou. Ayra Starr rose to stardom in 2019 after getting the attention of record executive Don Jazzy who signed her into Mavin Records.

She has released two studio projects titled Ayra Starr extended play (E.P) and 19 & Dangerous Albumn in 2021 which have both amassed her over 300 million music listeners across all music platforms in the world.

Mohbad

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji also known ad Mohbad is a Nigerian music start and entertainer who started his music career far as back as 2016. He started by releasing freestyles on Facebook and Instagram before he caught the attention of Marlian Music executive Naira Marley and was signed in 2019 with the likes of Zinoleeksy and Fabian Blu.

Mohbad has risen in the music industry, he has generated over 150 million streams across all platforms from his E.P The Light and songs like Feel good, Komajensun and Backside.

Magixx

Alexander Adelabu popularly known as Magixx hails from Ekiti State and was born on the 27th of September 1998. He started making music in 2015 and was signed into Music By Nature records in 2018, He was later discovered by Don Jazzy in 2021 and was signed into Mavin records where he released his debut E.P titled Magixx.

He has over 35 Million music plays on all streaming platforms and has also gotten his share of performances when he got on stage at Buju Live in Concert.

Buju

Daniel Benson professionally known as Buju or Buju To Your Ears is a 23yr old boy from Akwa Ibom who rose to stardom with his hit song Lenu featuring Burna boy and Spiritual with Zlatan.

He is currently signed to his own record label To Your Ears Entertainment and has amassed over 300 million streams across all music platforms. Buju has other hit songs and features with the likes of, Wizkid, Ladipoe, Blaqbones, Basketmouth and Timaya.

Zinoleesky

Oniyide Azeez popularly known as Zinoleesky is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who was signed into marlian music, A recording label owned by Naira Marley in december 2019.

The 25yr old has amassed over 70 million streams on all music streaming platforms. He has also featured on songs with Naira Marley, Lil Kesh and has his own hit songs like Kilofeshe, Ma Pariwo and many more.

Victony

Anthony Chukwuebuka Victor popularly known as victony is a nigerian singer and songwriter hailing from Imo state. He was born on the 5th of January 2002.

Victony started his music career in 2017 with his first mixtape titled The Outlaw King, which his fans know him by. He further released another project titled Saturn E.P in 2020 and featured the likes of Falz The Bad Guy.

After his accident in 2021 he released another project titled Dark Times that contains his mega hit song Pray, that same year he featured on Mayorkun’s Holy Father that went top of the charts on Apple Music. He houses of 120 Million Streams across all music platforms in the world.

Lojay

The Nigerian singer had a good run in 2021 which made him the poster boy for the new Turntable chart cover. His astronomical rise resulted in him boasting of two top 20 songs on the Turntable top 50.

Lojay teamed up with Sarz, the music producer, for the delivery of ‘LV N ATTN’, his 5-track (EP), which has given him recognition in Nigeria.

‘Monalisa’, a single off the body of work, has continued to make rounds on radios and televisions while also raking millions of views on streaming platforms.