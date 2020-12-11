Nexit Update News: Minister Reveals Why Some Ex N-Power Beneficiaries Cannot Access Portal

December 11, 2020 58

There have been complaints gathered by Bizwatch Nigeria on how some ex N-power beneficiaries have been having issues accessing the Nexit portal.

The voice of beneficiaries was hearkened to after the special assistance on media to Honourable Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Nneka Ikem disclosed the cause of the problem.

According to her, those with Naij email will not be able to log in nor receive any emails.

She explained that the mail.naij.com does not exist anymore.

Nexit Portal Problems And Solutions

If you are one those having issues accessing the portals or you cannot login, here is the solution…

The special assistance on media to HM Sadiya Farouk revealed that ex-beneficiaries with the ‘Naij email’ issue should send their details to [email protected] and it will be resolved.

How to Apply for the @cenbank Empowerment Options for exited Batches A and B @npower_ng beneficiaries

a)Login to the portal by clicking on https://t.co/vCHPrivKUQ or copy the link to your browser

b)Fill your email, password, names and BVN then click the ‘submit‘ button. — Nneka Ikem (@nnekaikem1) December 10, 2020

REVEALED: Number Of Registered Beneficiaries For Nexit/CBN Empowerment Option

Nneka asserted that least a total of 249,673 exited N-Power beneficiaries from Batches A and B have so far registered but only 88,718 of them have uploaded and submitted their record successfully.

The authority also urged member of the exited N-power batches A and B who are yet to register to quickly do so.

Steps On How To Apply

Login to your Npower Portal npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

Enter your Email and Password

Click on NEXIT Portal

Fill in your correct details

Click on Submit.

Many are currently having issues answering questions which is causing them setbacks from completing the signing of the Nexit programme.

This article will help you answer those questions correctly.

Steps on how to answer questions

1) Do you have a job after exiting from the N-Power Programme?

ANSWER: No

2) What type of job?

ANSWER: Self-employed

3) During the N-power programme, did you acquire a skill?

ANSWER: If you do say Yes, if not say No

4) Do you have an existing business?

ANSWER: No

5) Do you have any business idea you intend to start?

ANSWER: Yes

6) Do you desire to own a business venture?

ANSWER: Yes

7) Do you need a loan for your business venture?

ANSWER: Yes

8) Would you like to participate in a digital and e-commerce skills acquisition training programme?

ANSWER: Yes