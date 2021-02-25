NEXIT: N-Power Beneficiaries Condemn Delay By FG

February 25, 2021 30

Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme who have completed their two-year run in the scheme have condemned the federal government’s delay in the implementation of the NEXIT scheme.

NEXIT aims to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,” as stated by the CBN.

In view of this, many beneficiaries decried ineffective communication from the part of the FG, as N-Power NEXIT beneficiaries say that that a clear path is needed.

The beneficiaries said that the federal government has continued to make promises that have mostly gone unfulfilled in terms of the NEXIT initiative.

NEXIT was created as part of the collaborative efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

N-Power beneficiaries pointed out the sudden changes introduced by the federal government on the “way forward”.

They highlighted the initial promise of the FG to transition beneficiaries into the CBN Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme or the Anchor Borrowers Programme, both of which were yet to happen, according to beneficiaries.

The humanitarian affairs Minister Sadiya Farouq later stated that 200,000 beneficiaries would be engaged as financial services operators through the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

The minister followed that initiative with the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme where it was disclosed that 30,000 beneficiaries would serve as geospatial experts and enumerators.

Owing to uncertainties in the programmes, representatives from 36 states across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), laid out their demands.

They asked that the FG shared with them plans for transitioning.

Settlement of 14,000 unpaid volunteers from March to July 2020.

Clearing backlog payment of volunteers from various months.

Devices belonging to batches A and B be delivered as part of the engagement agreement between beneficiaries and the FG.

Beneficiaries have expressed their desire to continue to make known their demands until the FG fulfills its promises.