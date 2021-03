NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Tuesday 16th March

March 16, 2021 182



Good day, here are the latest news update on N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal for today, Tuesday, March 16 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: NASIMS Portal To Ensure Timely Payment Of Stipends – Minister

In a bid to reduce the issue of untimely payments of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the NASIMS portal was created, stated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This was disclosed in the ministry’s weekly update with the theme, ‘My week in Review’. Read More…

N-Power: Batch C Selection Commences On NASIMS Platform – FG

The federal government announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C selection phase months after the registration process began.

This development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, Thursday. Read More…

NASIMS Portal: How N-Power Batch C Applicants Can Easily Take Test, Update Profiles

Earlier this week Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government announced that the N-Power Batch C candidates would be conducted through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform. Read More…

N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay

The federal government, on Wednesday, gave a reason for the delay in the implementation of NEXIT.

It stated that the delay was due to the allowance of more volunteers into the programme, as reported by npowerdg. Read More…

Reasons N-power Volunteers Should Apply For NYIF Loan

The Nigeria nation is blessed with peculiar mineral resources and also human power. It is regarded as the largest black nation in the world but has a high rate of unemployment youth.

Nigeria unemployment rate was at 27% in Q2 2020 four percentage points higher than the 23% reported in Q3 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS). Read More…

10 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start

Waiting for the monthly stipends from the federal government can be nerve-wracking because sometimes it delays. But an extra source of income could help reduce the financial burden, complementing the cash you receive, and that is why we will be sharing with you 10 businesses that N-Power beneficiaries can start.

Setting a goal of putting aside a minimum amount of money for a business can be a step towards starting that business. Read More…

NEXIT: N-Power Beneficiaries Condemn Delay By FG

Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme who have completed their two-year run in the scheme have condemned the federal government’s delay in the implementation of the NEXIT scheme.

NEXIT aims to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,” as stated by the CBN. Read More…

N-Power: FG Engages Extra Independent Monitors

The federal government has added extra hands, independent monitors, to its N-Power scheme in Oyo State.

Coming onboard are 79 new independent monitors under the auspices of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP). Read More…

N-Power, Other NSIPs Have About 13 Million Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that there are 13 million beneficiaries of the various government social intervention programmes.

This was disclosed by the minister’s representative – Director of ICT in the humanitarian ministry, Aminu Tukkue Bello, during the onboarding to the 5,000 monitors. Read More…

N-power: See Venues, Date & Time For NSIP Independent Monitor’s Traning Nationwide

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced venues for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) independent monitor’s training across the nation for all selected candidates.

Bizwatch Nigeria earlier reported that the N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators.

This will fall under the newly-created N-Power exit strategy (NEXIT).

N-Power beneficiaries of Batches A and B will take part in the engagement of the scheduled programme. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme. Read More…

