NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Monday 1st March

March 1, 2021
Good day, here are the latest news update on N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal for today, Monday, March 1, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

NEXIT: N-Power Beneficiaries Condemn Delay By FG

Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme who have completed their two-year run in the scheme have condemned the federal government’s delay in the implementation of the NEXIT scheme.

NEXIT aims to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,” as stated by the CBN. Read More…

N-Power: FG Engages Extra Independent Monitors

The federal government has added extra hands, independent monitors, to its N-Power scheme in Oyo State.

Coming onboard are 79 new independent monitors under the auspices of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP). Read More…

N-Power, Other NSIPs Have About 13 Million Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that there are 13 million beneficiaries of the various government social intervention programmes.

This was disclosed by the minister’s representative – Director of ICT in the humanitarian ministry, Aminu Tukkue Bello, during the onboarding to the 5,000 monitors. Read More…

N-power: See Venues, Date & Time For NSIP Independent Monitor’s Traning Nationwide

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced venues for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) independent monitor’s training across the nation for all selected candidates.

Bizwatch Nigeria earlier reported that the N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators.

This will fall under the newly-created N-Power exit strategy (NEXIT).

N-Power beneficiaries of Batches A and B will take part in the engagement of the scheduled programme. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

