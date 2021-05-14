fbpx
NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Friday 14th May

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Friday 14th May

May 14, 20210427
NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Tuesday 16th March

Good day, here are the latest news update on N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal for Today, Friday, May 14 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said “I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order.” Read More…

N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million – FG

The Federal Government has stated that beneficiaries of the N-Power programme will be increased to 1 million, up from the initial 500,000 beneficiaries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on 1 May 2021 in honour of the Workers’ Day Celebration. Read More…

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared. Read More…

N-Power: NASIMS Portal To Ensure Timely Payment Of Stipends – Minister

In a bid to reduce the issue of untimely payments of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the NASIMS portal was created, stated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This was disclosed in the ministry’s weekly update with the theme, ‘My week in Review’. Read More…

N-Power: Batch C Selection Commences On NASIMS Platform – FG

The federal government announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C selection phase months after the registration process began.

This development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, Thursday. Read More…

NASIMS Portal: How N-Power Batch C Applicants Can Easily Take Test, Update Profiles

Earlier this week Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government announced that the N-Power Batch C candidates would be conducted through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

About Author

NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Friday 14th May
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 22, 2014082

FMCG Pushes Manufacturers’ $46bn Stake In Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The new GDP series released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows, that the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) segment accounts for half
Read More
Buhari COVERNEWS
March 28, 20190169

BREAKING: Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Into Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the N30,000 minimum wages proposed by Labour into law. He said the payment of this new minimum wage will comme
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
March 4, 20130128

NDIC, Union Bank, Others In Fresh Battle Over Fortune Towers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Amidst multiple litigations over one of the impressive and imposing buildings in Victoria Island, Lagos, popularly known as Fortune Towers, controversy has
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.