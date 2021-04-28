NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses

April 28, 2021 104

The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has launched a N10 billion fund to support export-oriented enterprises managed by women and youths.

The fund called Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF), according to NEXIM in a statement, was created to boost the non-oil exports.

The facility would be disbursed to small and medium entrepreneurs at a 5 per cent interest rate in the first year of the programme and at 9 per cent interest rate in the subsequent years.

“The WAYEF aims to increase funding to indigenous women and youths towards broadening the export basket and facilitating regional industrialisation for value-addition,” the statement read in part.

“The aim is also to support women and youths towards upscaling and expanding export capacities.

“The eligibility criteria include duly-registered export-oriented-SMEs in Nigeria with women and youths as promoters, a structured organisation with the mandate to empower women and youths along the export value chain or a registered export-oriented cooperative society.”