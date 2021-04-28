fbpx
NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityBizWomanCOVERNEWSLETTER

NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses

April 28, 20210104
NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses

The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has launched a N10 billion fund to support export-oriented enterprises managed by women and youths.

The fund called Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF), according to NEXIM in a statement, was created to boost the non-oil exports.

The facility would be disbursed to small and medium entrepreneurs at a  5 per cent interest rate in the first year of the programme and at  9 per cent interest rate in the subsequent years.

“The WAYEF aims to increase funding to indigenous women and youths towards broadening the export basket and facilitating regional industrialisation for value-addition,” the statement read in part.

“The aim is also to support women and youths towards upscaling and expanding export capacities.

“The eligibility criteria include duly-registered export-oriented-SMEs in Nigeria with women and youths as promoters, a structured organisation with the mandate to empower women and youths along the export value chain or a registered export-oriented cooperative society.”

About Author

NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Guinness MANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER
April 22, 20190140

Guinness to Phase out Plastic Materials from Products Packaging

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Plastic ring carriers and shrink wrap will be removed from multipacks of our beer brands including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s The beverage giant is inve
Read More
March 8, 20170195

Okomu Oil Targets 4000 Jobs in New Oil Palm Plantation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Palm Oil cultivation and processing firm, Okomu Oil has revealed plans to create 4000 jobs in its new plantation. The Federal Government recently approved i
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 13, 20200104

UK’s Economy Expected to Shrink by 30 percent in Q2, 2020, says Finance Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Britain’s finance minister, Rishi Sunak, has told colleagues the economy could shrink by up to 30% this quarter because of the coronavirus lockdown, a newsp
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.