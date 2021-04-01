fbpx
NEXIM Launches N10bn Export Fund For Women, Youth

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

NEXIM Launches N10bn Export Fund For Women, Youth

April 1, 20210101
NEXIM Launches N10bn Export Fund For Women, Youth

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has unveiled a seed fund of N10 billion under a new programme called Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) to support women and youth exporters.

The bank also announced a partnership with Afreximbank in which $50 million Project Preparation Fund (PPF) will be mobilised for Nigeria. 

The PPF is to provide technical assistance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including those promoted by women and youths towards presenting bankable proposals thereby improving their access to funds.

The Managing Director of NEXIM, Mr. Abubakar Bello, who spoke at the launch in Abuja, described empowering women as smart business, owing to the multiplying effects of women’s businesses on their families and the larger society.

Bello explained that the bank had provided enormous support to many export-oriented industries that were employers of large numbers of women and youth such as cashew, Shea, hibiscus and ginger.

READ ALSO: NEXIM Facilitates Export Of 7,000 Tonnes Of Cocoa

According to him, the WAYEF will provide more financial support for women and youth owned businesses operating in the various aspects of the export value chain under a more dedicated and focused arrangement.

The Executive Director, Business Development, Tella Okotete, said that the facility was designed to attract 9 per cent interest rate, adding that loans disbursed between now and 2022 would attract as low as 5 per cent, as a result of COVID-19 effects on the global economy.

According to her, NEXIM’s objectives were to stimulate and increase deliberate funding to indigenous women and youths towards broadening Nigeria’s export basket and facilitating regional industrialization for value-added exports, as well as, improving access of women and youths to concessionary finance in a bid to expand and diversify the non-oil export baskets.

About Author

NEXIM Launches N10bn Export Fund For Women, Youth
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 13, 2015377

Stanbic IBTC Makes N68 Billion Gross Revenue in 6 Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has released its six months unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2015, with gross earn
Read More
Bisi Akodu COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
May 12, 20200175

Olisa Agbakoba’s Managing Partner, Bisi Akodu is Dead

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) has announced the death of its Managing Partner, Mrs. Bisi Akodu. A statement by the law firm in Lagos on Monday said the late Ak
Read More
Dollar BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
November 24, 20180121

Dollar Hits All-time Weekly Gain in One Month

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar rose on Friday, on pace for its biggest weekly percentage increase in a month, as risk appetite declined and investors sought the currency’s safe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.