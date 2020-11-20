Newspaper Retailers Protest Killing of Colleague by Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide

November 20, 2020 25

Some newspaper retailers have taken to the streets of Abuja to register their outrage over the killing of their colleague, Ifeanyi Elechi, by a member of the security detail attached to the Speaker of the Hosue of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening at the federal secretariat.

According to the speaker in a series of tweets posted on his Twitter account, Gbajabiamila narrated how after stopping at the newspaper stand to exchange pleasantries with the retailers, his security details shot into the air to ward off “unidentified” men who obstructed his convoy.

He said he later found out that a stray bullet hit “someone”.

Some of the protesters carried placards with inscriptions which read: ‘Femi Gbajabiamila’s aide killed Elechi a vendor in Abuja’, ‘Give us justice’, ‘vendors’ lives matter’.

The protesters were heard chanting ” All we are saying, give us justice.

The distribution of newspapers was stalled until 10:00 am as part of their protest.