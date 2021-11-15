Newly Appointed First Bank MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo Interrogated By EFCC

November 15, 2021 237

The newly appointed Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo is facing interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) BizWatch Nigeria has learned from those familiar with the matter.

Although, details of the former Fidelity Bank Managing Director’s arrest remains unclear as of last night, some sources stated that his interrogation is in connection with his role in the transfer of $153.3 million from the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission in favour of Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s former petroleum minister. The banker was managing director of Fidelity Bank at the time.

According to a source Nnamdi Okonkwo had spent at least three days in EFCC custody but another source disclosed said he was only quizzed on Tuesday and allowed to go home.

This is not the first time the same incident had resulted in the detention of the banker as the EFCC had on April 28, 2016, detained the banker and subsequently slammed a 14-count charge, bordering on money laundering, on him. The status of the case is sketchy.

Also, It is nit clear if the anti graft agency has made new made findings against the banker that resulted in fresh round of investigation. EFCC officials contacted declined to provide details reported Premium Times

Nnamdi Okonkwo was appointed as the new GMD of FBN Holdings Plc on October 28, by the company’s board which will take effect from January 1, 2022. He will be replacing U.K. Eke, who will step down on December 31, according to the company’s letter delivered to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.