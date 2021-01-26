Newly-Appointed Army Chief Sacked In 2017

January 26, 2021 18

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru Ibrahim was sacked in 2017 in his capacity as chief of defence staff.

BizWatch recently reported the sacking of the chiefs of staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

These chiefs of staff, despite the expiration of their tenure, were kept in office by the president in the face of incessant attacks and no end in sight from Boko Haram

For months, Nigerians had urged Buhari to let to sack the chiefs over lingering insecurity issues bedeviling the nation.

In a 2017 report by the BBC, Ibrahim, who served as the chief of defence staff was sacked for no specified reason.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Buratai, Other Service Chiefs

Although, his removal, days after a town in Borno was viciously attacked by Boko Haram insurgents, claiming the lives of 18 people, leaving 52 others in critical situations.

He had been ordered by his predecessor Tukur Buratai to deliver the leader of Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau dead or alive in 40 days.

Following his removal from office in 2017, he was redeployed to an unspecified post.