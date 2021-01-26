fbpx
Newly-Appointed Army Chief Sacked In 2017

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWS

Newly-Appointed Army Chief Sacked In 2017

January 26, 2021018
Newly-Appointed Army Chief Sacked In 2017

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru Ibrahim was sacked in 2017 in his capacity as chief of defence staff.

BizWatch recently reported the sacking of the chiefs of staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

These chiefs of staff, despite the expiration of their tenure, were kept in office by the president in the face of incessant attacks and no end in sight from Boko Haram

For months, Nigerians had urged Buhari to let to sack the chiefs over lingering insecurity issues bedeviling the nation.

In a 2017 report by the BBC, Ibrahim, who served as the chief of defence staff was sacked for no specified reason.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Buratai, Other Service Chiefs

Although, his removal, days after a town in Borno was viciously attacked by Boko Haram insurgents, claiming the lives of 18 people, leaving 52 others in critical situations.

He had been ordered by his predecessor Tukur Buratai to deliver the leader of Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau dead or alive in 40 days.

Following his removal from office in 2017, he was redeployed to an unspecified post.

Related tags :

About Author

Newly-Appointed Army Chief Sacked In 2017
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 25, 2014040

MANUFACTURING JOBS | Patient Access Manager at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc is one of Africa’s largest consumer healthcare companies, producing leading brands such as Lucozade, Ribena and Panadol. GSK is recruiting to fill the positi
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWS
April 19, 2013027

IMF Charges Developing Economies to Invest in Future

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Largarde, has urged developing economies to build on successes recorded and invest in future to help fast-track global economi
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
March 29, 2013054

Soyinka calls for prevention of another civil war

Speaking at the 5th Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquim in Lagos, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, warned that Nigeria was on the brink of another civil war and called for intensive actions to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon