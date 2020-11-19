New Zealand Police Approves Use of Hijab

November 19, 2020 32

The New Zealand Police have introduced the use of hijab as part of its official uniform for female officers.

The force said the move is part of its value for diversity and to encourage more Muslim women to join.

According to an Instagram post, Zeena Ali, a constable, will be New Zealand Police’s first member to wear a specially designed hijab as part of her uniform.

The post quoted Ali as saying that “it feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police uniform hijab because I was able to take part in the design process”.

“It was when I was just training to get into police, that the Christchurch terror attack happened and if I was a fuIly-fledged constable then I would have gone down to support the victims and their families,” she said.

“Having a police-branded hijab means women, who may not have previously considered policing can do so now. It’s great how the Police incorporated my religion and culture.

“I am thrilled the Police went out of their way to make sure the hijab l have on meets health and safety requirements.

The Metropolitan Police in London and Police Scotland have also offered the option of a uniform hijab.