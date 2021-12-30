New Year: First 10 Countries to Enter 2022

December 30, 2021 199

The year comes to an end with the chanting of ‘out with the bad and in with the good’. 2021 has been a challenging year for some people, with different discoveries, breakthroughs and new records, a lot of people are counting on 2022 to be a great year filled with opportunities and blessings.

The time difference across all continents has always been a factor to consider at all times; when making calls, scheduling meetings and it also determines which country gets to see and celebrate the new year first.

Here is a list of the first 10 countries to celebrate 2022 earlier than other countries;

Kiribati

This country is an independent island nation in the central Pacific Ocean. A location in Kiribati known as Kiritimatior Christmas Island makes this region the first to enter 2022. Kiribati’s time zone is UTC+14:00.

Chatham Islands

The Chatham Islands will be the second place to enter 2022. Because the Chatham Islands is ahead of the universal time by 13 hours 45 minutes.

New Zealand

New Zeland is currently on GMT+13, which means the country is 13 hours ahead, allowing it to celebrate the new year before other countries

Tonga

Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom of more than 170 South Pacific islands, many uninhabited, most lined in white beaches and coral reefs and covered with tropical rainforest. Tonga’s time zone is GMT+13. GMT+13 is a time offset that adds 13 hours to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Fiji

The Fiji government had announced that the country would not observe daylight saving time in 2021-2022, the nation now uses its standard time which is 12 hours ahead of the GMT.

Kamchatka Krai

Kamchatka Krai is situated in the Russian Far East and is administratively part of the Far Eastern Federal District. Its time zone is GMT+12.

Australia

Australia is one of the countries that have more than 1-time zone. In this country, there is Kingston (GMT+12)

Adelaide (GMT+10:30), Perth (GMT+8), Christmas Island (GMT+7) amongst others. Some of the states in Australia are at the top of this new year list.

Japan

With a time zone of GMT+9, Japan has beaten countries slower than this time to celebrate the new year. This means that Japan will be celebrating the new year 9 hours faster than some other countries.

Korea

South and North Korea are currently in the same time zone (GMT+9) meaning that they would be entering 2022 at the same time. This is still faster than Nigeria will.

Singapore

The time zone in Singapore is GMT+8.